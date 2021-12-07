Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'

Band promo photo

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shared in a video message to a fan that the group's forthcoming studio album, "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead" has been mastered.

Mustaine made the comments via Cameo in a message to fan "We're super close to having 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead' out. We've been mixing and mastering it, and the mastering was done yesterday.

"So, now it's off to the label, and pretty soon it's gonna be in your very talented hands." The album is the follow up to the band's 2016 effort "Dystopia".

Related Stories

Megadeth Share Video From Forthcoming Live Package

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For Select 2022 Dates

Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'

News > Megadeth