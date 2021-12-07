Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shared in a video message to a fan that the group's forthcoming studio album, "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead" has been mastered.
Mustaine made the comments via Cameo in a message to fan "We're super close to having 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead' out. We've been mixing and mastering it, and the mastering was done yesterday.
"So, now it's off to the label, and pretty soon it's gonna be in your very talented hands." The album is the follow up to the band's 2016 effort "Dystopia".
Megadeth Share Video From Forthcoming Live Package
Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For Select 2022 Dates
Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more
Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'- Foo Fighters Share Horror-Comedy Film Studio 666 'Sneak Peek'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach