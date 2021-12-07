.

Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'

Michael Angulia | 12-07-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'
Band promo photo

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shared in a video message to a fan that the group's forthcoming studio album, "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead" has been mastered.

Mustaine made the comments via Cameo in a message to fan "We're super close to having 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead' out. We've been mixing and mastering it, and the mastering was done yesterday.

"So, now it's off to the label, and pretty soon it's gonna be in your very talented hands." The album is the follow up to the band's 2016 effort "Dystopia".

Related Stories


Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'

Megadeth Share Video From Forthcoming Live Package

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For Select 2022 Dates

Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'

News > Megadeth

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more

David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more

Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more

Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'- Foo Fighters Share Horror-Comedy Film Studio 666 'Sneak Peek'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021

Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour

Suzanne Santo - Yard Sale

Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink

Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach