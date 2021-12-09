Axl Rose Got Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo 2021 In Review

Video still

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose landed a top 21 story from February 2021 when he made a cameo in an episode of "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?".

The rocker teamed up with Scooby, Shaggy and the crew on historic Route 66 after they encountered a mysterious group of mud men who stole the Mystery Machine.

"As the gang dives deeper into the case," outlines the synopsis, "each member begins to disappear, and it's eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery."

The episode aired Thursday, February 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Boomerang, and will subsequently be available to stream on Boomerang OTT. Watch a preview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

