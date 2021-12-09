Axl Rose Got Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose landed a top 21 story from February 2021 when he made a cameo in an episode of "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?".
The rocker teamed up with Scooby, Shaggy and the crew on historic Route 66 after they encountered a mysterious group of mud men who stole the Mystery Machine.
"As the gang dives deeper into the case," outlines the synopsis, "each member begins to disappear, and it's eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery."
The episode aired Thursday, February 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Boomerang, and will subsequently be available to stream on Boomerang OTT. Watch a preview clip here.
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover The Zombie's 'Time Of The Season' 2021 In Review
Gilby Explains Why He Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Jam 2021 In Review
Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'
Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Lead Festival Lineup
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour