Glassjaw Shared Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP 2021 In Review

Still from the video

Glassjaw enjoyed a top 21 story from February 2021 after they shared a video of a live performance of their 2011 EP "Coloring Book" as part of their celebrations of the release's 10th anniversary.

The group performed the EP in full during a show at The Forum in London, England on March 30th of 2011 and they are streaming video of the performance, which was directed by Ben Thornley.

Here is the setlist: 0:00 Black Nurse - 3:58 Gold - 8:25 Vanilla Poltergeist Snake - 12:02 Miracles In Inches - 15:43 Stations Of The New Cross - 21:53 Daytona White.

The "Coloring Book" EP was released digitally to streaming services in February for the very first time as part of the celebrations and it was also released on vinyl in 120 color combinations. Watch the performance below:

Related Stories

Glassjaw Announce Limited Edition 20+ Anniversary Release

Glassjaw Announce 20 Plus Years Albums Anniversaries Tour

Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP

News > Glassjaw