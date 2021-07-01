Glassjaw Announce Limited Edition 20+ Anniversary Release

Glassjaw have announced that they will be offering a special limited edition 20+ anniversary 3-piece vinyl collection on their upcoming tour that will be available only to fans who purchase a separate ticket for the trek.

The 20+ year anniversary collection will include vinyl versions of 2000's Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence, 2002's Worship And Tribute and for the first time, a live album from their 2011 The Forum London set called Live At The Forum.

Pre-sale for the vinyl goes live July 9th at 12pm ET via Glassjaw.com, and ticket-holders will pick up their purchased vinyl at the 20+ Year Anniversary shows they attend. See the dates below:

03-02-22 - Los Angeles, CA

03-03-22 - Los Angeles, CA

03-04-22 - San Francisco, CA

03-05-22 - San Francisco, CA

03-06-22 - Pomona, CA

03-08-22 - Denver, CO

03-10-22 - San Antonio, TX

03-11-22 - Austin, TX

03-12-22 - Austin, TX

03-14-22 - Atlanta, GA

03/16-22 - Chicago, IL

03-17-22 - Chicago, IL

03-18-22 - Sayreville, NJ

03-19-22 - Worcester, MA

03-20-22 - Silver Springs, MD

03-21-22 - Philadelphia, PA

03-23-22 - Brooklyn, NY

03-24-22 - Brooklyn, NY

03-25-22 - Huntington, NY

03-26-22 - Huntington, NY

05-27-22 - London, UK

05-28-22 - London, UK



