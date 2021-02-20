.

Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP

Keavin Wiggins | 02-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Still from the live video

Glassjaw have shared a video of a live performance of their 2011 EP "Coloring Book" as part of their ongoing celebrations of the release's 10th anniversary.

The group performed the EP in full during a show at The Forum in London, England on March 30th of 2011 and they are streaming video of the performance, which was directed by Ben Thornley.

Here is the setlist: 0:00 Black Nurse - 3:58 Gold - 8:25 Vanilla Poltergeist Snake - 12:02 Miracles In Inches - 15:43 Stations Of The New Cross - 21:53 Daytona White.

The "Coloring Book" EP was released digitally to streaming services earlier this month for the very first time as part of the celebrations and it was also released on vinyl in 120 color combinations. Watch the performance below:


Related Stories


Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP

News > Glassjaw



advertisement
Day In Rock

Kid Rock Using Pandemic To Make New Album- Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP- Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP- Metallica- more

Reviews

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

advertisement
Latest News

Kid Rock Using Pandemic To Make New Album

Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP

Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP

Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' For BlizzCon

Pink Floyd Share Alternate Video Version Of Arnold Layne

Unreleased Gary Moore Blues Collection Previewed

Whitesnake Share 'Whipping Boy Blues' 2021 Remix Video

Blackmore's Night Release 'Nature's Light' Video