Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP

Glassjaw have shared a video of a live performance of their 2011 EP "Coloring Book" as part of their ongoing celebrations of the release's 10th anniversary.

The group performed the EP in full during a show at The Forum in London, England on March 30th of 2011 and they are streaming video of the performance, which was directed by Ben Thornley.

Here is the setlist: 0:00 Black Nurse - 3:58 Gold - 8:25 Vanilla Poltergeist Snake - 12:02 Miracles In Inches - 15:43 Stations Of The New Cross - 21:53 Daytona White.

The "Coloring Book" EP was released digitally to streaming services earlier this month for the very first time as part of the celebrations and it was also released on vinyl in 120 color combinations. Watch the performance below:

