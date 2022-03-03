Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization

Glassjaw have announced that they have been forced to postpone the first six dates of their 20+ Year Anniversaries Tour "due to hospitalization." They did not provide further details about the hospitalization or who it involved.

The band's dates in Los Angeles on March 2nd and 3rd have now been moved to October 24th and 25th. The March 6th show in Pomona will now take place on October 30th.

The two shows in San Francisco on March 4th and 5th have been rescheduled to November 1st and 2nd. The March 8th concert in Denver was pushed to October 27th.

According to the band, "glassjaw will resume its tour on 3/10 in san antonio and will reschedule the above affected dates for october 2022. all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new show dates."

