Glassjaw have announced that they have been forced to postpone the first six dates of their 20+ Year Anniversaries Tour "due to hospitalization." They did not provide further details about the hospitalization or who it involved.
The band's dates in Los Angeles on March 2nd and 3rd have now been moved to October 24th and 25th. The March 6th show in Pomona will now take place on October 30th.
The two shows in San Francisco on March 4th and 5th have been rescheduled to November 1st and 2nd. The March 8th concert in Denver was pushed to October 27th.
According to the band, "glassjaw will resume its tour on 3/10 in san antonio and will reschedule the above affected dates for october 2022. all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new show dates."
Glassjaw Shared Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP 2021 In Review
Glassjaw Announce Limited Edition 20+ Anniversary Release
Glassjaw Announce 20 Plus Years Albums Anniversaries Tour
Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song- Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization- Ghost- more
Halestorm Recruit Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots For Spring Dates- Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament- Matt Sorum- more
Greta Van Fleet Add Summer And Fall Dreams in Gold Tour Leg- Tool Streaming 'Opiate2' Online- Eddie Vedder- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ