Black Sabbath Star Shared Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song 2021 In Review

Video still from the leaked song

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler had a top 21 story from March 2021 when he shared some details about the unreleased Ronnie James Dio era song "Slapback", which was shared online by Geoff Nicholls estate.

The stepson of late longtime Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls shared the song on YouTube and Geezer was asked about during an appearance on SiriusXM.

Butler confirmed that the track came from the "Heaven and Hell" sessions era of the band at a time before he took a short break from the group. He said, "Yeah, that was one of the songs that we did before I left. It's probably the reason I did leave. It was just one of those songs that didn't make the grade."

Geezer also confirmed that he played on the track, "Yeah, that was right before I left. It was just a one-off thing. We just jammed it and didn't think anything more of it. It didn't really work."

