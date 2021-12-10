Black Sabbath Star Shared Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song 2021 In Review

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler had a top 21 story from March 2021 when he shared some details about the unreleased Ronnie James Dio era song "Slapback", which was shared online by Geoff Nicholls estate.
The stepson of late longtime Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls shared the song on YouTube and Geezer was asked about during an appearance on SiriusXM.
Butler confirmed that the track came from the "Heaven and Hell" sessions era of the band at a time before he took a short break from the group. He said, "Yeah, that was one of the songs that we did before I left. It's probably the reason I did leave. It was just one of those songs that didn't make the grade."
Geezer also confirmed that he played on the track, "Yeah, that was right before I left. It was just a one-off thing. We just jammed it and didn't think anything more of it. It didn't really work."
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Launches Perfume With New Song
Black Sabbath DC Shoes Collection and Limited Edition Tribute Album Coming
Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue
Black Sabbath Stream 'Hole In The Sky' From Sabotage Reissue
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour