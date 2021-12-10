Green Day Stream 'BBC Sessions' Album

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming their new live album, "BBC Sessions", in sync with its release on December 10th. The package delivers 16-tracks from four of the band's appearances at the BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios between 1994 and 2001.
Each of the performances were to promote the latest releases from the California outfit, including 1994's "Dookie", 1995's "Insomniac", 1997's "Nimrod" and 2000's "Warning."
Fans will hear a mix of Green Day's Top 20 UK hits like "Basket Case", "Geek Stink Breatth" and "Minority", alongside fan favorites "When I Come Around", "2000 Light Years Away" and "Hitchin' A Ride", and more.
"BBC Sessions" is now available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP vinyl configurations, including Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl for the band's official store and Milky Clear Color vinyl for indie retailers. Stream the full album here.
