VRSTY Share New Single 'Closer'

VRSTY have premiered their new single, entitled "Closer". The track comes from the group's forthcoming studio album, "Welcome Home", which is due to arrive on the recently rescheduled release date of January 21st.
Vocalist Joey Varela had this to say about the track, "'Closer' literally came out of nowhere. It started as just a fun idea to get our creative juices flowing in the studio and ended up becoming its own thing. It's definitely one of the more different songs on the record. Lyrics-wise, it's also one of the easiest songs to connect to - if you're an adult, that is!"
He said of the album, "Welcome Home is an incredibly personal album to me. I know everybody says that, and hey, maybe they're not lying when they do. I sure as hell am not. It was definitely a task, at first, trying to figure out how to phrase or sing something without getting too personal.
But somewhere along the way, I threw that idea out the window and decided to say exactly what I felt. You won't find me trying to sound cool or using any fancy wordplay.
"It's just me in my rawest form, saying exactly what I've felt or experienced over the years, which is what has made me who I am today. I think if anybody ever wants to get to know me, this record will give you everything you need to know. No secrets. Just me." Listen to "Closer" below:
VRSTY Push Back 'Welcome Home' Album Release
VRSTY And Notions Reveal Deliver 'Finesse'
VRSTY Share 'Sick' New Video and Announce Album
VRSTY Stream New Song 'Massive'
The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead At 78- Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover- more
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour