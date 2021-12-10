VRSTY Share New Single 'Closer'

VRSTY have premiered their new single, entitled "Closer". The track comes from the group's forthcoming studio album, "Welcome Home", which is due to arrive on the recently rescheduled release date of January 21st.

Vocalist Joey Varela had this to say about the track, "'Closer' literally came out of nowhere. It started as just a fun idea to get our creative juices flowing in the studio and ended up becoming its own thing. It's definitely one of the more different songs on the record. Lyrics-wise, it's also one of the easiest songs to connect to - if you're an adult, that is!"

He said of the album, "Welcome Home is an incredibly personal album to me. I know everybody says that, and hey, maybe they're not lying when they do. I sure as hell am not. It was definitely a task, at first, trying to figure out how to phrase or sing something without getting too personal.

But somewhere along the way, I threw that idea out the window and decided to say exactly what I felt. You won't find me trying to sound cool or using any fancy wordplay.

"It's just me in my rawest form, saying exactly what I've felt or experienced over the years, which is what has made me who I am today. I think if anybody ever wants to get to know me, this record will give you everything you need to know. No secrets. Just me." Listen to "Closer" below:

Related Stories

VRSTY Push Back 'Welcome Home' Album Release

VRSTY And Notions Reveal Deliver 'Finesse'

VRSTY Share 'Sick' New Video and Announce Album

VRSTY Stream New Song 'Massive'

News > VRSTY