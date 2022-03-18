VRSTY Premiere 'Hush' Video

Album art

VRSTY have premiered a music video for their song "Hush." The track comes from the band's recently released new studio album, "Welcome Home".

Vocalist Joey Varela had this to say, "'Hush' is definitely one of my favorite songs on the entire record. It's also one of the most different songs simply because it's more uplifting and fun rather than dark and moody -my usual mood!

"Writing this song was incredibly therapeutic for me yet also super scary. Because it was so different, I wasn't sure if anybody was gonna like it. However when Welcome Home dropped, it ended up becoming a fan-favorite. I just hope it makes people feel the way it made me feel when I first wrote it."

Joey said of the album, "Welcome Home is an incredibly personal album to me. I know everybody says that, and hey, maybe they're not lying when they do. I sure as hell am not. It was definitely a task, at first, trying to figure out how to phrase or sing something without getting too personal. But somewhere along the way, I threw that idea out the window and decided to say exactly what I felt.

"You won't find me trying to sound cool or using any fancy wordplay. It's just me in my rawest form, saying exactly what I've felt or experienced over the years, which is what has made me who I am today. I think if anybody ever wants to get to know me, this record will give you everything you need to know. No secrets. Just me." Watch the video below:

