At The Gates To Deliver 'The Nightmare Of Being' In July

At The Gates have announced that they will be releasing their forthcoming studio album, which will be entitled "The Nightmare Of Being," on July 2nd.

Tomas Lindberg Redant had this to say about the concept of the record, "The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers.

Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative."



He added about the musical direction of the album, "It still sounds like At The Gates, 100 percent. It is just more of everything." See the tracklisting below:





The Nightmare Of Being Tracklist:

1. Spectre of Extinction2. The Paradox3. The Nightmare of Being4. Garden of Cyrus5. Touched by the White Hands of Death6. The Fall into Time7. Cult of Salvation8. The Abstract Enthroned9. Cosmic Pessimism10. Eternal Winter of Reason

