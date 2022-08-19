At The Gates Recruit Atheist's Daniel Martinez For American Tour

Tour poster

At The Gates took to social media on Wednesday (August 17th) to welcome Daniel Martinez of Atheist fame as their touring lead guitarist for their current North American Tour.

Martinez is stepping in to replace Jonas Stalhammar for their tour celebrating the anniversary of their "Slaughter Of The Soul" album that features support from Municipal Waste.

The band shared via Facebook, "We would like to present the excellent guitarist Daniel Martinez of Atheist Band who is helping us out on the US/CAN Slaughter of the soul anniversary tour! See you in the pit! GO!"

The tour kicked off on Tuesday night in Los Angeles at the Henry Fonda Theatre and runs through August 30th, when it wraps up in New York City at Irving Plaza. See the remaining dates below:

w/Municipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile

August 19 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

August 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival

w/Municipal Waste and Enforced

August 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

August 23 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

August 24 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

August 25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

August 26 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre

August 27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth Festival

August 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

August 29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

August 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

