At The Gates Recruit Atheist's Daniel Martinez For American Tour

At The Gates took to social media on Wednesday (August 17th) to welcome Daniel Martinez of Atheist fame as their touring lead guitarist for their current North American Tour.
Martinez is stepping in to replace Jonas Stalhammar for their tour celebrating the anniversary of their "Slaughter Of The Soul" album that features support from Municipal Waste.
The band shared via Facebook, "We would like to present the excellent guitarist Daniel Martinez of Atheist Band who is helping us out on the US/CAN Slaughter of the soul anniversary tour! See you in the pit! GO!"
The tour kicked off on Tuesday night in Los Angeles at the Henry Fonda Theatre and runs through August 30th, when it wraps up in New York City at Irving Plaza. See the remaining dates below:
w/Municipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile
August 19 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
August 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival
w/Municipal Waste and Enforced
August 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
August 23 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
August 24 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
August 25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
August 26 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre
August 27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth Festival
August 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
August 29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
August 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
At The Gates Premiere Garden Of Cyrus Video
At The Gates Slaughter Of The Soul American Anniversary Tour
At The Gates Share 'Cosmic Pessimism' With New Video
At The Gates Deliver The Nightmare Of Being Video
