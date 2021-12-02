At The Gates Share 'Cosmic Pessimism' With New Video

At The Gates have premiered a new music video for their track "Cosmic Pessimism". The song comes from their latest studio album, "The Nightmare of Being".

Frontman Tomas Lindberg Redant had this to say, "'Cosmic Pessimism' is one of the central tracks of the new record. Not only drawing the title from the Eugene Thacker book of the same name, the lyrics actually are written by Eugene himself.

"This is something I am very proud of, the collaboration with one of the central figures when it comes to modern day pessimism and the idea of how it correlates to cosmic horror. It is a suffocatingly strict and repetitive song, and it displays the mood of the lyrics brilliantly, in my opinion.

"At The Gates have always been fans of anything eclectic and extreme, and we are finally at a moment in our career where we feel comfortable lifting in some of these, more avantgarde influences within the at the gates trademark sound. Minimalistic neo classical influences here clash with the deutsche rock/'kraut' and no wave sounds that we love so much.

"The video is once again shot by Costin, our longtime collaborator, and, once again, he managed to add extra depth and texture to the music and lyrics." Watch the video below:

