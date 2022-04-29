At The Gates Slaughter Of The Soul American Anniversary Tour

Tour poster

(The Orchard) At The Gates have announced that they will be returning to North American stages with a special anniversary set of their classic album Slaughter Of The Soul.

Originally intended to take place for the 25-year anniversary of SOTS in 2020, COVID-19 made At The Gates postpone tour until 2022. Finally, the band will hit the road starting August 17th in Los Angeles, where the band will perform the entire SOTS album from start to finish, in additional to a mix of other tracks from their 30+ year career. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 29th at 10 AM local time.



Bass-player Jonas Bjorler states, "We have been looking forward to return to the US & Canada for several years now, and with a great tour package together with Municipal Waste, Enforced & Thrown Into Exile, it is finally time. See you in the pit!"



The Slaughter Of The Soul anniversary run, which also includes appearances at Psycho Las Vegas festival on August 20th and Tattoo The Earth festival in Worcester, MA on August 27th:



At The Gates Special Anniversary SOTS North American Tour Dates:

w/Municipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile

August 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre

August 18 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

August 19 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

August 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival



w/Municipal Waste and Enforced

August 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

August 23 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

August 24 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

August 25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

August 26 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre

August 27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth Festival

August 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

August 29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

August 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Related Stories

At The Gates Share 'Cosmic Pessimism' With New Video

At The Gates Deliver The Nightmare Of Being Video

At The Gates Deliver The Paradox With New Video

At The Gates Premiere 'Spectre Of Extinction' Video

News > At The Gates