.

At The Gates Slaughter Of The Soul American Anniversary Tour

04-28-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

At The Gates Tour poster
Tour poster

(The Orchard) At The Gates have announced that they will be returning to North American stages with a special anniversary set of their classic album Slaughter Of The Soul.

Originally intended to take place for the 25-year anniversary of SOTS in 2020, COVID-19 made At The Gates postpone tour until 2022. Finally, the band will hit the road starting August 17th in Los Angeles, where the band will perform the entire SOTS album from start to finish, in additional to a mix of other tracks from their 30+ year career. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 29th at 10 AM local time.

Bass-player Jonas Bjorler states, "We have been looking forward to return to the US & Canada for several years now, and with a great tour package together with Municipal Waste, Enforced & Thrown Into Exile, it is finally time. See you in the pit!"

The Slaughter Of The Soul anniversary run, which also includes appearances at Psycho Las Vegas festival on August 20th and Tattoo The Earth festival in Worcester, MA on August 27th:

At The Gates Special Anniversary SOTS North American Tour Dates:
w/Municipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile
August 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre
August 18 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
August 19 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
August 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival

w/Municipal Waste and Enforced
August 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
August 23 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
August 24 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
August 25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
August 26 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre
August 27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth Festival
August 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
August 29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
August 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Related Stories
At The Gates Slaughter Of The Soul American Anniversary Tour

At The Gates Share 'Cosmic Pessimism' With New Video

At The Gates Deliver The Nightmare Of Being Video

At The Gates Deliver The Paradox With New Video

At The Gates Premiere 'Spectre Of Extinction' Video

News > At The Gates

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Documentary Preview- more

Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more

Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour- Anthrax Leads Return Of Tattoo The Earth- more

Staind Announce Summer Tour- ZZ Top Share Raw Version Of La Grange- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- Iron Maiden- - more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago

Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour

Get To Know... THE DEV

Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Hot In The City: April and May Concerts