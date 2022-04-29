At The Gates Slaughter Of The Soul American Anniversary Tour

(The Orchard) At The Gates have announced that they will be returning to North American stages with a special anniversary set of their classic album Slaughter Of The Soul.
Originally intended to take place for the 25-year anniversary of SOTS in 2020, COVID-19 made At The Gates postpone tour until 2022. Finally, the band will hit the road starting August 17th in Los Angeles, where the band will perform the entire SOTS album from start to finish, in additional to a mix of other tracks from their 30+ year career. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 29th at 10 AM local time.
Bass-player Jonas Bjorler states, "We have been looking forward to return to the US & Canada for several years now, and with a great tour package together with Municipal Waste, Enforced & Thrown Into Exile, it is finally time. See you in the pit!"
The Slaughter Of The Soul anniversary run, which also includes appearances at Psycho Las Vegas festival on August 20th and Tattoo The Earth festival in Worcester, MA on August 27th:
At The Gates Special Anniversary SOTS North American Tour Dates:
w/Municipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile
August 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre
August 18 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
August 19 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
August 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival
w/Municipal Waste and Enforced
August 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
August 23 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
August 24 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
August 25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
August 26 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre
August 27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth Festival
August 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
August 29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
August 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
At The Gates Share 'Cosmic Pessimism' With New Video
At The Gates Deliver The Nightmare Of Being Video
At The Gates Deliver The Paradox With New Video
At The Gates Premiere 'Spectre Of Extinction' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Documentary Preview- more
Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more
Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour- Anthrax Leads Return Of Tattoo The Earth- more
Staind Announce Summer Tour- ZZ Top Share Raw Version Of La Grange- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- Iron Maiden- - more
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts