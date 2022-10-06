.

At The Gates Reunite With Anders Bjorler

Michael Angulia | 10-05-2022

At The Gates Album art
Album art

At The Gates have announced that founding member and guitarist Anders Bjorler is reuniting with the band and will be mark his live return at the Damnation Fest.

Frontman Tomas Lindberg Redant had this to say about the reunion, "It is with great pleasure we welcome Anders Bjorler, one of the founding members, back into the band.

"We are excited to tell you that we are already starting the work on the follow up to 'The Nightmare of Being', with the same line up that wrote 'Terminal Spirit Disease', 'Slaughter of the Soul' and 'At War with Reality'.

"Anders' first show back in the band will be Damnation Fest in the UK, and he will join us on the European tour together with In Flames later this year. Great times! It really feels like a second rebirth of the band, and we are looking forward to this new chapter!"

