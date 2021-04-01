.

Dead & Company Bringing Back Playing In The Sand

Keavin Wiggins | 04-01-2021

Dead Company photo courtesy Scoop Marketing

Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company have announced the details for their next Playing in the Sand concert vacation experience that will be taking place in Mexico.

The event will be taking place on January 13-16, 2022 at the Moon Palace Cancun and will feature three nights of Dead & Company performing three unique, intimate concerts on a private stretch of white sand beach just feet from the Caribbean Sea.

All-inclusive Dead & Company Playing in the Sand 2022 packages will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 9th at 1 PM ET here.

Previous Playing in the Sand guests will be invited to return to the beach via the Alumni Pre-Sale, which begins Wednesday, April 7th at 1 PM ET.

