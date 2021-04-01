Pearl Jam Announce Free Hard Rock Calling Livestream

Pearl Jam are teaming up with nugs.net to offer a free video stream of their 2010 Hard Rock Calling Festival performance beginning April 2nd through April 5th.
The band decided to share the 27-song performance at the famed Hyde Park in London as a way of thanking fans for their patience after they were forced to postpone their European tour.
They broke the band news about the trek via social media with the following, "Pearl Jam's 2021 European tour has been rescheduled for June and July of 2022. Previously purchased tickets remain valid."
The 2010 Hard Rock Calling Festival show will be available to stream from Friday, April 2nd at 8:00 PM ET through Monday, April 5th at 11:59 PM ET on the nugs.net site as well as Pearl Jam's YouTube, Facebook pages and here.
