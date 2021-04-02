Mat Kearney Shares New Song 'Anywhere With You'

Mat Kearney has released a visualizer video for his brand new single "Anywhere With You." The track comes from his forthcoming album, "January Flower", which is set to be released on May 21st.
He had this to say about the song, "I'm a sixth generation Oregonian. My family settled the West in covered wagons. There's a pioneer spirit that was fun to try and put in the song. I've travelled a ton and been able to see a lot of places, and there's a feeling you get when you're in a beautiful location and you're not with the person you love. It's equal parts the desire to see and explore, but also do it with someone to make the experience even richer.
"I actually wrote this song pre-quarantine, and never knew how much power it would come to have, or meaning it would take on, until I was stuck at home dreaming that I could travel and experience adventure with people I love. I didn't realize how much I valued that. Maybe we all have more of an appreciation for being able to travel and experience the places we love than we did before this lockdown." Watch the video below:
