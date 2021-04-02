Seether Unplug For 'Bruised And Bloodied'

Seether have unplugged for a brand new acoustic rendition of their song "Bruised and Bloodied" and have shared a insider's view video for the stripped down performance.
The behind the scenes styled video takes fans behind the scenes to watch the band making the new acoustic version of the hit track at the Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN.
The studio version of "Bruised and Bloodied" is the second single from the band's latest album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare For War)". Watch the video below:
