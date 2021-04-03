Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shared that he has wrapping up the vocals on the long-awaited follow up album to the band's 2016 record "Dystopia".
He shared the update during a new episode of The Dave Mustaine Show on Gimme Radio. He said, "Thankfully, my partner is coming back out to Nashville, and we're gonna be commencing on some guitar tracks and solos and some ear candy to wrap all that up.
He continued, I've got one song left to sing, and then another song I've got one sentence that I've gotta finish. Other than that, all the vocals are done on this record, and it'll be time to focus now on background vocals and the remaining stuff with solos and, as we say, I know I've said it so many times, 'ear candy.'
"For you guys that don't know what that is, it's just what it sounds like, it's sticky, sappy, syrupy crap people put on records that help to, I don't know, make the song sound better.
"When you're thinking about AC/DC, you don't usually think about percussion." Check it out below:
