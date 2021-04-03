.

Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine

Keavin Wiggins | 04-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Megadeth still from show video

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shared that he has wrapping up the vocals on the long-awaited follow up album to the band's 2016 record "Dystopia".

He shared the update during a new episode of The Dave Mustaine Show on Gimme Radio. He said, "Thankfully, my partner is coming back out to Nashville, and we're gonna be commencing on some guitar tracks and solos and some ear candy to wrap all that up.

He continued, I've got one song left to sing, and then another song I've got one sentence that I've gotta finish. Other than that, all the vocals are done on this record, and it'll be time to focus now on background vocals and the remaining stuff with solos and, as we say, I know I've said it so many times, 'ear candy.'

"For you guys that don't know what that is, it's just what it sounds like, it's sticky, sappy, syrupy crap people put on records that help to, I don't know, make the song sound better.

"When you're thinking about AC/DC, you don't usually think about percussion." Check it out below:


Related Stories


Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine

Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto

Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'

Eddie Van Halen's Influence Went Beyond Guitar Says Megadeth Star

New Megadeth Album Is Almost Done Says Ellefson

Dave Mustaine Excited About Cover Song On Megadeth's New Album

Dave Mustaine Inks Megadeal With Gibson

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Releases 'Makenaide' Video

Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning This Year

Dave Mustaine Recording Vocals For New Megadeth Album

News > Megadeth

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force- Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra- Pearl Jam Free Livestream- Journey- more

Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

advertisement
Latest News

Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine

Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'

Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song

Rebreather Give Porno For Pyro and REM Classics A Sludge Makeover

Chic Legend Nile Rodgers Remixes Steven Wilson's 'Personal Shopper'

Stepson Unleash 'Come With Me' Video

Joe Bonamassa Talks William Shatner With Ben Folds

Noctiferia Release 'No History' Video