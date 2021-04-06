Carrie Underwood Makes Chart History With 'My Savior'

Carrie Underwood has become the first country music artist to score nine consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Country Chart with her brand new album "My Savior".

The record claimed the top spot on both Billboard Country and Christian Charts, as well as #4 on the Billboard 200 chart this week with 72,644 SPS units.

"My Savior" also landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Christian Albums and is the #1 Current Digital Album after its first week of release.

After once again topping the Country chart, Carrie extending her record as the only Country artist to achieve that feat with all nine of her studio album releases from the beginning of her career.



