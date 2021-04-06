.

The Offspring Announce UK Let The Bad Times Roll Tour Leg

Keavin Wiggins | 04-06-2021

The Offspring tour poster

The Offspring have announced that they will be launching a UK and Ireland Arena tour this fall to promote their forthcoming album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", which is set to be released on April 16th.

The tour will feature support from The Hives and is set to visit six arenas starting in Dublin on November 21st and wrapping up on November 30th in Leeds.

The band had this to say, "We're beyond thrilled to be heading back to the UK this November for the Let The Bad Times Roll Tour with special Guest The Hives! Tickets on sale this Friday, April 9 at 10am GMT." See the dates below:

Let The Bad Times Roll Tour Dates


21st November - 3Arena - Dublin
23rd November - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff
24th November - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
26th November - The SSE Wembley Arena - London
27th November - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
29th November - AO Arena - Manchester
30th November - First Direct Arena - Leeds

