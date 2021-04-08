Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand Webcast Announced

Nugs.net are celebrating the recently news that Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company will be staging their Playing In Sand concert vacation experience again next year by announcing special streams of last year's event.

The webcasts will be taking place on April 16th and 17th and will feature the bands first two shows from the 2020 festival. They are offering bundle packages and audio streaming will be available with a nugs.net subscription. Find more details here

As we previously reported, Dead & Company: Playing In The Sand 2022 will be taking place on January 13-16, 2022 at the Moon Palace Cancun and will feature the band performing three unique, intimate concerts on a private stretch of beach.



