Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Teaming Up For New Podcast

Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher are reuniting to launch a new new podcast and vodcast called The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show, which will debut with the first weekly episode on May 4th.

Osbourne had previously worked with Beacher as the creative director for his vaudeville-inspired comedy nightlife experience Beacher's Madhouse, in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Kelly had this to say, "I strive to be inclusive in everything I do. I want to include every single unique group. What some may have called freaks, we call family."

Jeff said, "After having the #1 live theater show in the world for decades, my dream was always to be a talk show and radio host. This podcast is going to be an exciting combination of both audio and video - bringing the live theater experience into everyone's home. Our podcast is going to be in the top 10 list by next year."

PodcastOne president Kit Gray added, "Kelly and Jeff together are a showstopping dynamic. We couldn't be more excited to welcome them to PodcastOne and know that their show will be destination programming for podcast audiences."



