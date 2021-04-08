Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Teaming Up For New Podcast

Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher are reuniting to launch a new new podcast and vodcast called The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show, which will debut with the first weekly episode on May 4th.
Osbourne had previously worked with Beacher as the creative director for his vaudeville-inspired comedy nightlife experience Beacher's Madhouse, in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Kelly had this to say, "I strive to be inclusive in everything I do. I want to include every single unique group. What some may have called freaks, we call family."
Jeff said, "After having the #1 live theater show in the world for decades, my dream was always to be a talk show and radio host. This podcast is going to be an exciting combination of both audio and video - bringing the live theater experience into everyone's home. Our podcast is going to be in the top 10 list by next year."
PodcastOne president Kit Gray added, "Kelly and Jeff together are a showstopping dynamic. We couldn't be more excited to welcome them to PodcastOne and know that their show will be destination programming for podcast audiences."
Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Get Animated With Post Malone For 'It's A Raid' Video
The Osbournes Fame Was Not A Good Experience For Jack
Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid 2020 In Review
Sharon Osbourne Still Suffering After Effects Of Covid-19
Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Shared His Expected Timeline For Live Return 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival- Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book- Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series- more
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Mother Mother Share Fan-Sourced 'I Got Love' Video
Papa Roach Go Cosmic For Born For Greatness Remix Video
Former Accept Guitarist Herman Frank Unleashed 'Venom'
Rage Against The Machine Reveal Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Bass Chronicles Concert Series
P.O.D. Launching Satellite over Southtown Livestream Series
Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley On The Sailor Jerry Podcast
Crowded House Take Tame Impala 'To The Island'