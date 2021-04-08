P.O.D. Launching Satellite over Southtown Livestream Series

P.O.D. have announced that they are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit album "Satellite" by launching a brand new streaming series called Satellite over Southtown.

The series will feature the band streaming live from Petco Park in their hometown of San Diego, CA. They will be kicking this off on May 13th with the special "Satellite" show.

On May 27th the second show will feature the band performing their 1999 album "The Fundamental Elements of Southtown" in full, followed by a B-Sides Rarities and Hits on June 10tg.

Frontman Sonny Sandoval had this to say, "As We navigate through the new norm of live performances, it's a great feeling knowing we can still somehow connect with our fans and friends who have supported us all of these years. The idea of fans around the world, online together watching us is pretty amazing!"

Bassist Traa Daniels added, "As We get to share almost 30 years of music with our friends and family who have made this all possible. We are looking forward to sharing this moment with you all. One Love!" Find more details and tickets here.



