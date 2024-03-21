P.O.D. Reveal 'LIES WE TELL OURSELVES' Video

P.O.D. have shared the video for "LIES WE TELL OURSELVES." The song comes from their forthcoming 11th studio album, "VERITAS", which will arrive on May 3rd.

Frontman Sonny Sandoval shared, "Everybody lies to themselves! Just don't believe it." Guitarist Marcos Curiel added, "As hate is to love, death is to life, lies is to VERITAS (truth). This song resonates the struggle and hope which keeps us from truly believing that the 'lies within ourselves' become a reality. Our struggle. Our truth."

Next month, the band will embark on a North American tour. Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, and Blind Channel will serve as support. The "I Got That Tour" itinerary includes several festival stops along the way.

P.O.D. ON TOUR:

WITH BAD WOLVES, NORMA JEAN, + BLIND CHANNEL:

4/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

4/28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/29 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

5/1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5/2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

5/4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studio

5/5 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

5/9 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

5/10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

5/11 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

5/12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

5/17 - Reading, PA - Reverb

5/19 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom**

5/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

5/23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5/24 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

5/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

5/26 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City

5/28 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

5/29 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

5/30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

5/31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

6/2 - Dallas, TX - So What! Fest*

7/20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival After Show*

9/21 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q 2024*

9/28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

10/12 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

*Festival Date

**No Blind Channel

Related Stories

Gibson Announces Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition

Mandoki Soulmates Deliver 'Blood In The Water' Video To Announce New Album

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Teams Up With Epiphone

P.O.D. Tap Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, and Blind Channel For I Got That Tour

News > P.O.D.