Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled This Is Not A Drill Tour Dates

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters have announced rescheduled dates for his North American This Is Not A Drill Tour, which will now be taking place in the summer of 2022.
Waters was forced to cancel the original 2020 trek due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and tickets for the new dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.
The trek will feature 36 concerts at 31 cities across the United States and Canada beginning on July 6th in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena and wrapping up on October 8th in Dallas, TX at the American Airlines Center.
Roger had this to say, "This Is Not A Drill is a ground breaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home.
"The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era along side several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R." Watch the tour announcement video and see the dates below:
Roger Waters Streams Performance Video Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Money' 2020 In Review
Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation 2020 In Review
Roger Waters Performed Pink Floyd Rarity In Isolation Video 2020 In Review
Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video 2020 In Review
Pink Floyd Reunion Wouldn't Be Nice For Waters 2020 In Review
Roger Waters Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic 'Us And Them'
Roger Waters Streams Performance Video Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Money'
Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation
Roger Waters Streams Performance Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival- Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book- Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series- more
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Mother Mother Share Fan-Sourced 'I Got Love' Video
Papa Roach Go Cosmic For Born For Greatness Remix Video
Former Accept Guitarist Herman Frank Unleashed 'Venom'
Rage Against The Machine Reveal Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Bass Chronicles Concert Series
P.O.D. Launching Satellite over Southtown Livestream Series
Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley On The Sailor Jerry Podcast
Crowded House Take Tame Impala 'To The Island'