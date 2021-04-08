.

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled This Is Not A Drill Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 04-08-2021

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters have announced rescheduled dates for his North American This Is Not A Drill Tour, which will now be taking place in the summer of 2022.

Waters was forced to cancel the original 2020 trek due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and tickets for the new dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.

The trek will feature 36 concerts at 31 cities across the United States and Canada beginning on July 6th in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena and wrapping up on October 8th in Dallas, TX at the American Airlines Center.

Roger had this to say, "This Is Not A Drill is a ground breaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home.

"The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era along side several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R." Watch the tour announcement video and see the dates below:

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill - 2022 North American Tour Dates


7/6/22 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
7/8/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
7/9/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
7/12/22 Boston, MA TD Garden
7/15/22 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
7/17/22 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre
7/20/22 Albany, NY Times Union Center
7/23/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
7/26/22 Chicago, IL United Center
7/28/22 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
7/30/22 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
8/2/22 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
8/5/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
8/6/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
8/16/22 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
8/18/22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
8/20/22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
8/23/22 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
8/25/22 Orlando, FL Amway Center
8/27/22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
8/30/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
8/31/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
9/3/22 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
9/6/22 Denver, CO Ball Arena
9/8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
9/10/22 Portland, OR Moda Center
9/13/22 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
9/15/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
9/17/22 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
9/20/22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
9/23/22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
9/24/22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
9/27/22 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
9/28/22 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
10/1/22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
10/8/22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

