Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled This Is Not A Drill Tour Dates

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters have announced rescheduled dates for his North American This Is Not A Drill Tour, which will now be taking place in the summer of 2022.

Waters was forced to cancel the original 2020 trek due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and tickets for the new dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.

The trek will feature 36 concerts at 31 cities across the United States and Canada beginning on July 6th in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena and wrapping up on October 8th in Dallas, TX at the American Airlines Center.

Roger had this to say, "This Is Not A Drill is a ground breaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home.

"The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era along side several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R." Watch the tour announcement video and see the dates below:





Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill - 2022 North American Tour Dates

7/6/22 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena7/8/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena7/9/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena7/12/22 Boston, MA TD Garden7/15/22 Montreal, QC Bell Centre7/17/22 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre7/20/22 Albany, NY Times Union Center7/23/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena7/26/22 Chicago, IL United Center7/28/22 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum7/30/22 Minneapolis, MN Target Center8/2/22 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center8/5/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center8/6/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center8/16/22 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena8/18/22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena8/20/22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena8/23/22 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena8/25/22 Orlando, FL Amway Center8/27/22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena8/30/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden8/31/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden9/3/22 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center9/6/22 Denver, CO Ball Arena9/8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena9/10/22 Portland, OR Moda Center9/13/22 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place9/15/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena9/17/22 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome9/20/22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center9/23/22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center9/24/22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center9/27/22 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center9/28/22 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center10/1/22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena10/8/22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

