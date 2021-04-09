.

Black Veil Brides Reveal 'Fields Of Bone' And Set Album Release

Keavin Wiggins | 04-09-2021

Black Veil Brides cover art courtesy PFA

Black Veil Brides have released a music video for their new song "Fields Of Bone" and the clip continues the storyline from their "Scarlet Cross" video.

Both of those tracks come from the band's forthcoming concept album "The Phantom Tomorrow", their 6th full length effort, which is set to be released on June 4th.

The concept comes from a story idea created by vocalist Andy Biersack. And the new video, directed by Andy has the main character "The Blackbird" returning to square off against "9," his adversary depicted throughout the "Fields OF Bone" video. See the new album's track details and watch the new video below:

The Phantom Tomorrow Tracklisting


1) The Phantom Tomorrow (introduction)
2) Scarlet Cross
3) Born Again
4) Blackbird
5) Spectres (Interlude)
6) Torch
7) The Wicked One
8) Shadows Rise
9) Fields Of Bone
10) Crimson Sky
11) Kill The Hero
12) Fall Eternal

Fields Of Bone Video


