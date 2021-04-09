Light The Torch Announce Album and Release 'Wilting In The Light' Video

Light The Torch, the band featuring former members of Killswitch Engage, Bleeding Through, and All Shall Perish, have released a new video and announced their sophomore album.

The new video is for a track called "Wilting In The Light" and was directed by Ramon Boutviseth. The track comes from their forthcoming album "You Will Be The Death Of Me", which is set to hit stores on June 25th.

The group features Howard Jones [vocals], Francesco Artusato [guitar], and Ryan Wombacher [bass]. Jones had this to say about the new record, "You Will Be the Death of Me has been a journey - even without the pandemic.

"This album has been emotional and rewarding in every way, and we couldn't be more excited to finally release it. Maybe there was a bit of desperation writing and recording these songs.

"Going through personal turmoil and watching Francesco deal with injuries, we knew this could change things drastically for us. The album was a welcome distraction, and we dumped every emotion we had into YWBTDOM. To watch Fran heal and become an even more complete artist in front of my eyes has been amazing to watch. Everything we went through individually and together with this album drew Fran, Ryan, and I together. I couldn't be more proud of this album knowing I made it with my family."

Artusato added, "This record is special to me in a different way. From writing the music during one of the toughest times of my life while dealing with a bad injury due to a car accident to being obsessively involved with every aspect of its production, recording, and creating the artwork. It's hard to describe how I feel, and to finally see this record getting ready to be released.

"We are all very satisfied with how this record showcases the evolution of our band and our evolution as individuals. Without our brotherhood, this music could not have happened. Music is what kept us strong together during our toughest times. There's nothing like art that expresses pure and deep emotions, and that's what I feel when I listen to Howard's performance on this record." Watch the video below:

