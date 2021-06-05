Light The Torch Release 'Let Me Fall Apart' Video

Light The Torch have released a music video for their new track "Let Me Fall Apart." The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "You Will Be The Death Of Me."

The record is set to hit stores on June 25th and frontman Howard Jones had this to say about the new track, "I loved this song as soon as I heard it. The music stuck in my head, so I knew I had to work on it right from the beginning of writing the new album. [Guitarist] Francesco [Artusato] wrote a huge chorus so I did my best to match that energy. We are thrilled for this to finally see the light of day."

Francesco added, "The initial idea for this song was to combine an 'old school' type of guitar riff and vibe - because I love to hear Howard sing over that style - with a more 'contemporary' type of arrangement and chorus.

"I remember writing and arranging the chorus, and feeling that it had the potential to become great knowing what Howard could do with it. And of course he delivered once again.

"This was one of the first songs that we worked on during pre-production and it felt really good right away. It was definitely one of the songs that helped shape the sound for the rest of the record." Watch the video below:

