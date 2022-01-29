Light The Torch Share 'Death Of Me' Video

Light The Torch celebrated kicking off their tour with frontman Howard Jones' former band Killswitch Engage, as well as August Burns Red, by shared a new video.

The music video is for their track "Death Of Me", which is the group's new single and comes from their latest studio album, "You Will Be The Death Of Me", that arrived last June.

Jones had this to say, "'Death of Me' is a song dedicated to that one single person or habit you can't shake. A slow death hurts so much more. Ramon [Boutviseth] did a great job with directing this video and we hope you enjoy it. We're excited to play the song for all of you on the 'Atonement' tour!"

The Atonement Tour kicked off on Friday, January 28th in Pittsburgh and is set to run until March 12th where it will conclude in Philadelphia, PA at the Franklin Music Hall. See the dates and watch the "Death Of Me" video below:

1/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

1/29 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

1/31 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

2/2 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

2/4 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome

2/5 - Portland, ME - State Theater

2/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

2/8 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

2/10 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

2/11 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

2/12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

2/14 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

2/15 - Dallas, TX - SouthSide Ballroom

2/17 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

2/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

2/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2/21 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

2/22 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium

2/23 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

2/25 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

2/26 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

2/27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

3/1 - Boise, ID - Revolution

3/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

3/3 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

3/5 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

3/6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

3/7 - Chicago, IL - Radius

3/8 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

3/10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

3/11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

3/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

