Guns N' Roses Share Six Song Video From Reunion Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 04-10-2021

Guns N' Roses Poster for the 2016 Latin American Tour

Guns N' Roses have shared a live video featuring six songs that was captured during the final stop of the Latin American leg of their reunion tour in November of 2016.

The footage from Brasilia, Brazil was shared as the latest installment in the band's Not In This Lifetime Selects series where they are sharing footage captured during their reunion tour.

The 35:38 long Brasilia video includes performances of the songs, "It's So Easy", "Welcome to The Jungle", "Sorry", "Rocket Queen", "Used To Love Her" and "Nighttrain". Watch it below:


