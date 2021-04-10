Tim McGraw Shares 'God Moves The Pen'

Tim McGraw has released a brand new song called "God Moves The Pen". The track is one of the new songs that will be included on his forthcoming "Here On Earth Ultimate Edition".

The new deluxe edition of his chart topping "Here On Earth" album is set to be released on April 16th and will feature six new tracks including "God Moves The Pen.

He is also releasing "Here On Earth Ultimate Video Edition "on April 16th, which will feature the addition of videos for six songs: "Here on Earth," "I Called Mama," "Gravy," "Undivided," "Thought About You," and "Neon Church."

Watch the lyric video for "God Moves The Pen" below:

Related Stories

Tim McGraw Shares 'It Wasn't His Child' Video

Tim McGraw Announces Special 'Here On Earth Experience'

Tim McGraw Releases 'Here On Earth' Video

Tim McGraw To Celebrate Mother's Day With New Single

Tim McGraw Announces Here On Earth Summer Tour

Tim McGraw Collapses During Performance At Music Festival

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight

News > Tim McGraw



