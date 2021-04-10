.

Tim McGraw Shares 'God Moves The Pen'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-10-2021

Tim McGraw has released a brand new song called "God Moves The Pen". The track is one of the new songs that will be included on his forthcoming "Here On Earth Ultimate Edition".

The new deluxe edition of his chart topping "Here On Earth" album is set to be released on April 16th and will feature six new tracks including "God Moves The Pen.

He is also releasing "Here On Earth Ultimate Video Edition "on April 16th, which will feature the addition of videos for six songs: "Here on Earth," "I Called Mama," "Gravy," "Undivided," "Thought About You," and "Neon Church."

Watch the lyric video for "God Moves The Pen" below:


