Tim McGraw has released a brand new song called "God Moves The Pen". The track is one of the new songs that will be included on his forthcoming "Here On Earth Ultimate Edition".
The new deluxe edition of his chart topping "Here On Earth" album is set to be released on April 16th and will feature six new tracks including "God Moves The Pen.
He is also releasing "Here On Earth Ultimate Video Edition "on April 16th, which will feature the addition of videos for six songs: "Here on Earth," "I Called Mama," "Gravy," "Undivided," "Thought About You," and "Neon Church."
Watch the lyric video for "God Moves The Pen" below:
Tim McGraw Shares 'It Wasn't His Child' Video
Tim McGraw Announces Special 'Here On Earth Experience'
Tim McGraw Releases 'Here On Earth' Video
Tim McGraw To Celebrate Mother's Day With New Single
Tim McGraw Announces Here On Earth Summer Tour
Tim McGraw Collapses During Performance At Music Festival
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospital Update- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots- more
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Tim McGraw Shares 'God Moves The Pen'
Orgy Returns With 'Karma Kastle'
Flotsam And Jetsam 'Burn The Sky' With New Video
Singled Out: The Small Calamities' Stock Photography
Guns N' Roses Share Six Song Video From Reunion Tour
Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Shares New Song 'Bad For You'
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons And Matt Sorum Launch 'Under The Hood' Series
Ash Announce Limited Edition 'BBC Sessions 1994-1999' RSD Release