ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons And Matt Sorum Launch 'Under The Hood' Series

ZZ Top icon Billy F Gibbons has launched a behind the scenes online video series called "Under The Hood" for the making of new solo album, "Hardware".

Gibbons recorded the album at the artist compound Escape in Pioneertown, Ca with Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver, The Cult) and guitarist Austin Hanks.

The new series takes fans behind the scenes of the making of the new album in the California high desert. "Hardware" is set to be released on June 4th.

Sorum had this to say about the first episode, "After releasing the first video from the upcoming Billy F Gibbons album Hardware, we have created some cool behind the scenes webisodes called 'Under The Hood' that will be coming out along with three other videos up to the album release June 4th.

"It was an amazing process working with Harry Reese on these and of course Billy F Gibbons and Austin Hanks. Special thanks to Escape in Pioneertown along with Chad Shlosser and Mikey Quarantino." Watch it below:

