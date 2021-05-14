.

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons Releases 'My Lucky Card' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Billy F. Gibbons video still

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons has released a music video for his new song "My Lucky Card." The track comes from his forthcoming solo album "Hardware", which is set to be released on June 4th.

The new video was filmed at the famed Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace in Pioneertown, Ca (near Joshua Tree National Park) and was directed by Harry Reese.

Billy had this to say about the location of the video shoot, "We thought Pappy's would be a great place for us to do the video since it reflects the rough and tumble high desert vibe that was the inspiration for the album.

"I play a slide guitar in this one but neglected to bring a proper slide along for the shoot. Necessity being a mother, we improvised and used a beer bottle.

"We went through a case or more looking for just the right bottle neck and, at last, found one on a classic Mexican brew. That was some thirst-quenching research to be sure."

Director Reese added, "It was a one-man shoot - me - with no crew and using available light, flying by the seat of our pants Billy, Matt [Sorum] and (guitarist) Austin [Hanks] got up there, did it once and Billy said, 'We got it!' and that was that." Watch the results below:


Related Stories


ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons Releases 'My Lucky Card' Video

Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons Perform Fleetwood Mac Classic

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Solo Single 'Desert High'

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons And Matt Sorum Launch 'Under The Hood' Series

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Delivers 'West Coast Junkie' Video

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Jam Peter Green Classic

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons debuts Rollin' And Tumblin' video

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Shares Live Video Featuring Guns N' Roses Icon

Sammy Hagar, Billy Gibbons Lead Guest On Paul Shaffer's New Show

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

News > Billy F. Gibbons

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more

KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more

Reviews

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed

Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup

The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Nightfall'

Point North Release 'Nice Now' Video

Singled Out: Lenny The Heart's Party Animal

Nine Inch Nails To Headline Riot Fest 2021

Volbeat Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Release

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons Releases 'My Lucky Card' Video