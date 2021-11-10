ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons Shares 'Jingle Bell Blues'

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy F. Gibbons is streaming his new holiday single, "Jingle Bell Blues." Recorded in Nashville, TN this past June, the tune sees the rocker joined by bassist Mike Fiorentino and drummer Miles McPherson for a bluesy take on the Christmas classic.
"Around Christmas," explains Gibbons, "it always seems that there are five to ten holiday selections listed in the lower right corner of a typical juke box in a typical juke joint, the song titles and artist names printed on wreath-bedecked title strips. Our hope is for 'Jingle Bell Blues' to be one of those records."
Earlier this year, Gibbons released his latest solo album, "Hardware"; he recorded the set at Escape Studio in Pioneer Town in California's high desert, near Palm Springs, with his live lineup of drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Austin Hanks. Check out the new song here.
