ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releases Video For 'She's On Fire'

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy F. Gibbons has released a video for "She's On Fire", a track from his newly-available album, "Hardware." The temperature at Rimrock Ranch, the video shoot's location at Pioneertown in California's high desert at hovered above 115 degrees while a blaze had broken out a few miles away in Palm Springs giving the production a smoky look.

The legendary Texas rocker recorded his third record at Escape Studio in California's high desert, near Palm Springs, which was produced by Gibbons along with Matt Sorum and Mike Fiorentino, with engineer Chad Shlosser providing additional production.

"Hardware", which sees Gibbons joined by his live lineup of Sorum and guitarist Austin Hanks, delivers 11 new original tunes, a guest appearance by Larkin Poe, and a cover of "Hey Baby, Que Paso", originally recorded by the Texas Tornados.

"We holed up in the desert for a few weeks in the heat of the summer and that in itself was pretty intense," says Gibbons. "To let off steam we just 'let it rock' and that's what 'Hardware' is really all about. For the most part, it's a raging rocker but always mindful of the desert's implicit mystery.

"The desert settings, replete with shifting sands, cacti and rattlesnakes makes for the kind of backdrop that lends an element of intrigue reflected in the sounds created out there."

The album's title is a tribute to legendary recording engineer the late Joe Hardy, who worked with Gibbons and ZZ Top dating back to the mid-1980s. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons Streaming New Album 'Hardware'

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons Releases 'My Lucky Card' Video

Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons Perform Fleetwood Mac Classic

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Solo Single 'Desert High'

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons And Matt Sorum Launch 'Under The Hood' Series

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Delivers 'West Coast Junkie' Video

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Jam Peter Green Classic

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons debuts Rollin' And Tumblin' video

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Shares Live Video Featuring Guns N' Roses Icon

News > Billy F Gibbons



