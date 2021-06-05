ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons Streaming New Album 'Hardware'

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy F. Gibbons is streaming his new album, "Hardware", in sync with its release on June 4. The Texas blues-rocker recorded his third record at Escape Studio in California's high desert, near Palm Springs; the set was produced by Gibbons along with Matt Sorum and Mike Fiorentino with engineer Chad Shlosser providing additional production.
"Hardware", which sees Gibbons joined by his live lineup of Sorum and guitarist Austin Hanks, delivers 11 new original tunes, a guest appearance by Larkin Poe, and a cover of "Hey Baby, Que Paso", originally recorded by the Texas Tornados.
"We holed up in the desert for a few weeks in the heat of the summer and that in itself was pretty intense," says Gibbons. "To let off steam we just 'let it rock' and that's what 'Hardware' is really all about. For the most part, it's a raging rocker but always mindful of the desert's implicit mystery. The desert settings, replete with shifting sands, cacti and rattlesnakes makes for the kind of backdrop that lends an element of intrigue reflected in the sounds created out there."
The album's title is a tribute to legendary recording engineer the late Joe Hardy, who worked with Gibbons and ZZ Top dating back to the mid-1980s. Stream the album here.
ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons Releases 'My Lucky Card' Video
Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons Perform Fleetwood Mac Classic
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Solo Single 'Desert High'
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons And Matt Sorum Launch 'Under The Hood' Series
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Delivers 'West Coast Junkie' Video
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Jam Peter Green Classic
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons debuts Rollin' And Tumblin' video
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Shares Live Video Featuring Guns N' Roses Icon
Sammy Hagar, Billy Gibbons Lead Guest On Paul Shaffer's New Show
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again- Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated- Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again
Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group Lions At The Gate
Wolfgang Reflects On Eddie Van Halen's Cancer Battle
Steve Earle & The Dukes Share Live Video and Announce Summer Tour
Anthrax Crush Joe Jackson Classic On 1990's Persistence Of Time
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of A Thousand Words
Singled Out: Sunshine & The Blue Moon's Good Morning Sunshine
Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated