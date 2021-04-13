Daughtry Rock 'Heavy Is The Crown' In New Video

Daughtry have released a performance video for their new single "Heavy Is the Crown." The track follows their 2020 song "World On Fire" and 2019's "Alive".
Chris Daughtry had this to say, "No one truly knows the responsibility of any one given person. We all possess heavy responsibilities of our own castles, our own families, our own worlds and circles. So it's easy to look elsewhere and think someone has it better or believe that one is less significant than the next person. But we are all as significant as it gets," he continued.
"When you really see that you are 100 percent responsible for your life and the vision you want to come to fruition, that's heavy. However, it's also liberating to know, you are fully in control of that, while also being aware of the burden that comes with carving your own path and not conforming to societal norms." Watch the video below:
