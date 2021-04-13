Exodus' drummer Tom Hunting has shared the news that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and that he has begun treatment. He issued a statement hoping to raise awareness and to encourage fans to get checked out if they experience stomach and esophageal issues.
Tom had this to say, "Today I will be starting treatment for a squamous cell carcinoma. It's a gastric tumor that was diagnosed in my upper stomach in February. I'm making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues.
"If they persist, please go get it checked out. I'm not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I've learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it's a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it's empowering, and you're 1 step closer to killing it!
"Ok, you've heard the bad news. The good news is he feels great physically! I'm gonna beat this like a f***ing snare drum that owes me money!!! I've had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I'm ready for the fight!
"We have a lot to celebrate this year with the release of what will be a career-defining album and tours to follow! I'm stoked for everyone to hear it, and even more excited to get out there and play some of it! I will see you all very soon! CHEERS!!!"
Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus And More Focus of Bay Area Godfathers Film
Slayer, Exodus, Machine Head, Rancid Stars Rock Dead Kennedys Classic
Exodus To Enter Studio To Make Next Album
Exodus' Rob Dukes Recovering From 'Brutal' Covid-19
Exodus Hope To Release New Album This Year
Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Announce Tour
Exodus Release Early Live Recording To Celebrate 40th Anniversary
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'
Train Receive Diamond Award For 'Hey, Soul Sister'
Thomas Rhett Goes 'Country Again' With New Video
Emperor Announce A Night of Emperial Wrath Livestream
Daughtry Rock 'Heavy Is The Crown' In New Video
Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour
Singled Out: Livingmore's Sharp