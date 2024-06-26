Exodus Announce The Battle of '24' North American Tour

(Freeman) American thrash metal legends and genre originators Exodus are set to unleash their ferocious live show across North America with their "The Battle of '24" tour! The tour marks the band's first headlining run in many years and will feature support from thrash metallers Havok, metallic hardcore outfit Candy, and crossover thrashers Dead Heat. The tour kicks off on November 2 in Tampa, FL, and will thrash across North America, ultimately concluding on December 7 in Los Angeles, CA.
Guitarist Gary Holt expressed the band's excitement: "Exodus are super stoked to announce 'The Battle of '24', our tour with Havok, Candy, and Dead Heat. This tour will be raging, and this is our first headlining tour in many years, so we're excited to dig out some deep cuts as well as play some more songs off of Persona Non Grata. Let the battle begin!"
"The Battle of '24" tour promises to be a must-see event for metal fans, showcasing Exodus' legendary status in the thrash metal scene alongside some of the genre's most exciting current acts.
The announcement follows Exodus' recent signing to Napalm Records in 2023. The band, a dominant force in thrash metal for over four decades, is thrilled about this new chapter in its storied career. Their latest album, 'Persona Non Grata' (2021), debuted at #1 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart and #9 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre chart in the USA. Exodus has seen increasing international response and success in their most recent era, and now, joined with Napalm Records, are thrilled for their exciting next phase
EXODUS
w/support from Havok, Candy and Dead Heat
11/02/24: Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
11/04/24: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/05/24: Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
11/06/24: Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ Masquerade
11/08/24: Dallas, TX @ Granada
11/09/24: Austin, TX @ Empire
11/11/24: Denver, CO @ Ogden
11/13/24: Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
11/14/24: Joliet, IL @ The Forge
11/15/24: Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
11/16/24: Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
11/17/24: Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
11/18/24: Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
11/19/24: Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/21/24: Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs
11/22/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/23/24: Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving
11/24/24: Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/26/24: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/27/24: Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre
11/29/24: Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
11/30/24: Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
12/2/24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
12/3/24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12/4/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
12/6/24 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
12/7/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
