Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has released a surprise collaborative song with Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl entitled "Eazy Sleazy" along with an accompanying music video.
Mick penned the song during the pandemic lockdown and he had this to say, "It's a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. - hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy".
Grohl added, "It's hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It's beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn't get any crazier......and it's the song of the summer, without a doubt!!" Watch the video below:
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Shares Quarantine Video On Late Night TV
Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger To Rock Relief Concert Livestream
Mick Jagger Featured In Trailer For The Burnt Orange Heresy
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review
Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger Announces Special Reissues
Mick Jagger's New Film Premiere Announced
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'
Train Receive Diamond Award For 'Hey, Soul Sister'
Thomas Rhett Goes 'Country Again' With New Video
Emperor Announce A Night of Emperial Wrath Livestream
Daughtry Rock 'Heavy Is The Crown' In New Video
Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour
Singled Out: Livingmore's Sharp