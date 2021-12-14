Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprised Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy' 2021 In Review

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger scored a top 21 story from April 2021 after he released a surprise collaborative song with Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl entitled "Eazy Sleazy" along with an accompanying music video.
Mick penned the song during the pandemic lockdown and he had this to say, "It's a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. - hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy".
Grohl added, "It's hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It's beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn't get any crazier......and it's the song of the summer, without a doubt!!" Watch the video below:
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Shares Quarantine Video On Late Night TV
Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger To Rock Relief Concert Livestream
Mick Jagger Featured In Trailer For The Burnt Orange Heresy
Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more
Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming- Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves American Tour- more
Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022