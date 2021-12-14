.

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprised Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy' 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-14-2021

Single art

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger scored a top 21 story from April 2021 after he released a surprise collaborative song with Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl entitled "Eazy Sleazy" along with an accompanying music video.

Mick penned the song during the pandemic lockdown and he had this to say, "It's a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. - hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy".

Grohl added, "It's hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It's beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn't get any crazier......and it's the song of the summer, without a doubt!!" Watch the video below:

