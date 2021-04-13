.

Myles Kennedy Gets Animated To 'Get Along'

Bruce Henne | 04-13-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Myles Kennedy still from the video

(hennemusic) Myles Kennedy has issued an animated music video for his song "Get Along", as the latest preview to his forthcoming second solo album, "The Ides Of March."

The song follows the set's title track, and follow-up single, "In Stride", as the third song that has been issued in advance of the record's arrival on May 14th.

The project sees the Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist regroup with longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier - who worked on Kennedy's 2018 debut, "Year Of The Tiger" - for the 2021 record, which was recorded in Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

"The Ides Of March" will be available in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, black and colored 2LP vinyl, including Die Hard Limited Edition and Limited Deluxe Box options available via Napalm Records. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Myles Kennedy Gets Animated To 'Get Along'

Wolfgang Van Halen Will Have A Good Run Predicts Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Streams New Epic 'The Ides Of March'

Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'In Stride'

Myles Kennedy Streams Lead Single From New Album The Ides Of March

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Releasing New Album

Alter Bridge And Slash Frontman Myles Kennedy Completes New Solo Album

Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Working On New Album

Guns N' Roses' Slash Inspires Myles Kennedy

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer

News > Myles Kennedy

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more

Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more

Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more

New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more

Reviews

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

National Beer Day Gift Guide

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Myles Kennedy Gets Animated To 'Get Along'

Heart's Ann Wilson Shares New Song 'Black Wing

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'

Train Receive Diamond Award For 'Hey, Soul Sister'

Thomas Rhett Goes 'Country Again' With New Video

Emperor Announce A Night of Emperial Wrath Livestream

Daughtry Rock 'Heavy Is The Crown' In New Video

Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer