Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'Miss You When You're Gone' Video

(PFA) With the release of his upcoming solo album The Art Of Letting Go less than one month away, vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Myles Kennedy - known for his work with rockers Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators - is releasing another incredible music video for the third song now available from the album.

The song, "Miss You When You're Gone," is a mid-tempo track that continues to showcase Myles' lyrical ability to create a composition that resonates with its listener. The song talks about a relationship that is growing apart as Myles sings: "This is gonna hurt like hell, I know too well." The music video is an animated masterpiece from the mind of Kennedy and longtime animated video collaborator Ollie Jones. The video tells the story of a girl who moves into a house and befriends a ghost that lives there. Their relationship continues through all phases of the main character's life driving the meaning of the song home.

The debut single - the upbeat rocker "Say What You Will" - is currently moving up the US Active Rock charts with a bullet. Sitting in the Top 20 at Active Rock, the song is the most spun single of Myles' solo career and has become an instant classic among fans and program directors alike. The music video - with over 1.5 million views to date - was directed by Gordy De St Jeor (Mammoth WVH) and tells the story of a bullied and timid student who breaks out of her shell with the help of a teacher, janitor and school principal portrayed by Kennedy, Tournier and Uddin in the school talent show.

