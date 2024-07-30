Hear Myles Kennedy's 'Nothing More To Gain'

(Napalm Records) With the excitement towards the release of his third solo album The Art Of Letting Go building, vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Myles Kennedy - known for his work with rockers Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators - is releasing another song from the album. The song, "Nothing More To Gain," is an upbeat track that continues to showcase the guitar-driven, rock-influenced direction that Myles is showcasing on his latest album. The Art Of Letting Go marks the return of Myles, backed by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass. The album is scheduled for release via longtime label home Napalm Records on October 11, 2024.
From the opening guitar riff of the title track "The Art Of Letting Go" to the haunting melody of album closer "How The Story Ends," MYLES KENNEDY is back with a collection of songs that is sure to cater to old and new fans alike. Songs like "Mr. Downside," "Miss You When You're Gone," and "Saving Face" showcase the memorable storytelling that has become synonymous throughout all of Myles' projects. More songs will be available in the coming weeks leading into the October 11 worldwide release date!
The album's debut single - the upbeat rocker "Say What You Will" - is currently moving up the US Active Rock charts with a bullet. The song is the most spun single of Myles' solo career and has become an instant classic among fans and program directors alike. The music video - with over 1.2 million views to date - was directed by Gordy De St Jeor (Mammoth WVH) and tells the story of a bullied and timid student who breaks out of her shell with the help of a teacher, janitor and lunch person portrayed by Kennedy, Uddin, and Tournier in the school talent show.
Myles Kennedy's Full WRIF Riff Sessions Set Goes Online
Myles Kennedy Shares 'Say What You Will' Video To Announce New Album
Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Going Down Under
Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Announce 2024 World Tour
Clapton, Eric Church And More To Rock Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson- Bruce Dickinson Shares 'Resurrection Men' Video- more
Joe Bonamassa Sounds Off On The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame- Heart Reflect On Epic Performance Of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven- more
Kenny Chesney Rocks 60,529 Fans At Denver Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour- Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink' - more
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Clapton, Eric Church And More To Rock Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Shares 'Resurrection Men' Video
Def Leppard Share Second Behind The Summer Stadium Tour Video
The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho! Event
Ripped To Shreds Returning With New Album
Hear Myles Kennedy's 'Nothing More To Gain'
Glass Animals' I Love You So F***ing Much' Hits The Charts
The Vibrators' Pat Collier Has Passed Away