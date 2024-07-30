Hear Myles Kennedy's 'Nothing More To Gain'

(Napalm Records) With the excitement towards the release of his third solo album The Art Of Letting Go building, vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Myles Kennedy - known for his work with rockers Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators - is releasing another song from the album. The song, "Nothing More To Gain," is an upbeat track that continues to showcase the guitar-driven, rock-influenced direction that Myles is showcasing on his latest album. The Art Of Letting Go marks the return of Myles, backed by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass. The album is scheduled for release via longtime label home Napalm Records on October 11, 2024.

From the opening guitar riff of the title track "The Art Of Letting Go" to the haunting melody of album closer "How The Story Ends," MYLES KENNEDY is back with a collection of songs that is sure to cater to old and new fans alike. Songs like "Mr. Downside," "Miss You When You're Gone," and "Saving Face" showcase the memorable storytelling that has become synonymous throughout all of Myles' projects. More songs will be available in the coming weeks leading into the October 11 worldwide release date!

The album's debut single - the upbeat rocker "Say What You Will" - is currently moving up the US Active Rock charts with a bullet. The song is the most spun single of Myles' solo career and has become an instant classic among fans and program directors alike. The music video - with over 1.2 million views to date - was directed by Gordy De St Jeor (Mammoth WVH) and tells the story of a bullied and timid student who breaks out of her shell with the help of a teacher, janitor and lunch person portrayed by Kennedy, Uddin, and Tournier in the school talent show.

