Thomas Rhett Goes 'Country Again' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-13-2021

Thomas Rhett album cover art

Thomas Rhett has released a music video for his new single "Country Again." The song comes from his forthcoming double album, "Country Again: Side A."

Rhett had this to say about the new track, “I’ve been counting down the days to get this one out to y’all.“It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve written yet and honestly just feels full circle in so many ways... it’s about the crazy journey I’ve been on over the last decade and ultimately finding my way back home.”

The song was written by Rhett, Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley and the accompanying music video was directed by T.K. McKamy. Watch the video below:


