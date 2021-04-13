Thomas Rhett Goes 'Country Again' With New Video

Thomas Rhett has released a music video for his new single "Country Again." The song comes from his forthcoming double album, "Country Again: Side A."
Rhett had this to say about the new track, “I’ve been counting down the days to get this one out to y’all.“It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve written yet and honestly just feels full circle in so many ways... it’s about the crazy journey I’ve been on over the last decade and ultimately finding my way back home.”
The song was written by Rhett, Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley and the accompanying music video was directed by T.K. McKamy. Watch the video below:
Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'
Thomas Rhett Rescheduled The Center Point Road Tour
Thomas Rhett Celebrates Birthday With All-Star Collaboration
Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival
Thomas Rhett Releases Life Changes Title Song As New Single
Thomas Rhett Duets With NFL Star Peyton Manning
Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers
Thomas Rhett Shares Genius Video Of Daughter Willa Gray Online
Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'
Train Receive Diamond Award For 'Hey, Soul Sister'
Thomas Rhett Goes 'Country Again' With New Video
Emperor Announce A Night of Emperial Wrath Livestream
Daughtry Rock 'Heavy Is The Crown' In New Video
Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour
Singled Out: Livingmore's Sharp