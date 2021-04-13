Train Receive Diamond Award For 'Hey, Soul Sister'

Train have a big reason to celebrate as their 2009 hit song "Hey, Soul Sister" has just been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
The Diamond Award is given for surpassing 10 million in sales and stream equivalents in the U.S. "Hey Soul Sister" is only the 49th song to ever reach that milestone.
The song came from the band's multi-platinum album "Save Me, San Francisco" and it spent over a year on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and an impressive 22 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot AC chart.
Frontman Pat Monahan had this to say, "Hey, Soul Sister being the 49th song certified as a Diamond Record is such a surreal honor. Thank you to all of you who own a copy. We all love and appreciate you.
"What a weird trip it's been. Here's to being around each other soon so we can all dance and sing this one loud and together. Love, Pat". Watch the video for the song below:
