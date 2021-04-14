Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath will release an expanded reissue of their 1975 album, "Sabotage", on June 11th. Co-produced by guitarist Tony Iommi and Mike Butcher, the band's sixth studio set - which includes classics like "Hole In The Sky" and "Symptom Of The Universe" - was a Top 10 record in their native UK and other parts of Europe while peaking at No. 28 on the US Billboard 200.
When Black Sabbath began recording the project in early 1975, they were embroiled in a protracted legal battle with a former manager and feeling sabotaged at every turn - which inspired the album's title.
The 4CD and 4LP Super Deluxe Editions present a remastered version of the original album alongside a complete live show recorded during the band's 1975 tour - including 13 previously-unreleased tracks, a bonus 7-inch with the single edit for "Am I Going Insane (Radio)" and "Hole In The Sky" on the flipside (with artwork replicating the very rare Japanese release of the single), a 1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book and Sabotage 1975 Tour color poster.
"Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition" is being previewed with the newly-remastered version of the single, "Am I Going Insane (Radio)." Stream the song and see the tracklisting here.
Black Sabbath's 'Children of the Sea' Covered By King Witch
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak
Black Sabbath Stream 1982 Performance Of 'Heaven And Hell'
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song
Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online
Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography- Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Film- Jason Becker Returns From The Hospital- Puscifer- The Polyphonic Spree Return- more
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue
1970 David Bowie Recordings Featured On The Width Of A Circle Collection
Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel
Black Sabbath's 'Children of the Sea' Covered By King Witch
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'
Singled Out: Hayley Sales and Sharon Stone's Never Before
Dawes Announce North American Tour
Quicksand Return With 'Inversion'