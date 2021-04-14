Joe Bonamassa Hosting Stream-A-Thon This Weekend

Joe Bonamassa will be hosting the 2nd annual Stream-A-Thon this Sunday, April 18th to raise money for touring musicians who have been impacted by the pandemic lockdowns.

The special event will feature over 3 hours of music via over 35 performances from a variety of artists. It will be taking place at 3PM ET and will be streamed Bonamassa's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The stream will be benefit Joe's Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation's Fueling Musicians Program and artist set to take part include Toto, Brad Whitford & Friends, Dion, Tommy Emmanuel, Warren Haynes, Bobby Rush, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Kirk Fletcher, Mike Zito, The Blue Quarantinos Feat. Jimmy Vivino & Friends, Tina Guo, Jared James Nichols, Tyler Bryant, Toronzo Cannon, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Arielle, Paul Thorn. Gary Hoey, Alan Nimmo (King King), Joanna Connor, Selwyn Birchwood, The Bros. Landreth, The Cold Stares, Emily Wolfe, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Mike Dawes, John Németh and the Blue Dreamers, Alastair Greene, Eric Johanson, When Rivers Meet, Bad Touch, Jeremiah Johnson, The Damn Truth, Wille Edwards (Wille and The Bandits), Veronica Lewis



Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Talks William Shatner With Ben Folds

Todd Rundgren Goes To Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' 2020 In Review

Joe Bonamassa Documentary Guitar Man Set For Release

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Video and Announces Album

Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat

Joe Bonamassa Gives Fans First Taste Of The Sleep Eazys

News > Joe Bonamassa



