.

Joe Bonamassa Hosting Stream-A-Thon This Weekend

Keavin Wiggins | 04-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa will be hosting the 2nd annual Stream-A-Thon this Sunday, April 18th to raise money for touring musicians who have been impacted by the pandemic lockdowns.

The special event will feature over 3 hours of music via over 35 performances from a variety of artists. It will be taking place at 3PM ET and will be streamed Bonamassa's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The stream will be benefit Joe's Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation's Fueling Musicians Program and artist set to take part include Toto, Brad Whitford & Friends, Dion, Tommy Emmanuel, Warren Haynes, Bobby Rush, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Kirk Fletcher, Mike Zito, The Blue Quarantinos Feat. Jimmy Vivino & Friends, Tina Guo, Jared James Nichols, Tyler Bryant, Toronzo Cannon, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Arielle, Paul Thorn. Gary Hoey, Alan Nimmo (King King), Joanna Connor, Selwyn Birchwood, The Bros. Landreth, The Cold Stares, Emily Wolfe, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Mike Dawes, John Németh and the Blue Dreamers, Alastair Greene, Eric Johanson, When Rivers Meet, Bad Touch, Jeremiah Johnson, The Damn Truth, Wille Edwards (Wille and The Bandits), Veronica Lewis

Related Stories


Joe Bonamassa Hosting Stream-A-Thon This Weekend

Joe Bonamassa Talks William Shatner With Ben Folds

Todd Rundgren Goes To Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' 2020 In Review

Joe Bonamassa Documentary Guitar Man Set For Release

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Video and Announces Album

Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat

Joe Bonamassa Gives Fans First Taste Of The Sleep Eazys

News > Joe Bonamassa

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography- Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Film- Jason Becker Returns From The Hospital- Puscifer- The Polyphonic Spree Return- more

Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Rush Classic Covered By The Polyphonic Spree

American Teeth Takes Off With 'One Of Those Days' Video

Joe Bonamassa Hosting Stream-A-Thon This Weekend

Bodom After Midnight Have No More Alexi Laiho Songs

Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue

1970 David Bowie Recordings Featured On The Width Of A Circle Collection

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel

Black Sabbath's 'Children of the Sea' Covered By King Witch